France to announce €1 billion of aid for weather-hit farmers, BFM TV reports
France will annonce €1 billion ($1.16 billion) in aid to farmers whose crops and livestocks suffered major losses in the wake of this summer's heatwaves, BFM TV said on Friday. Farm Minister Annie Genevard will hold a news conference at 0700 GMT to announce the aid package that comes after one of the worst hot and dry spells in France and western Europe in history, which damaged crops, pastures and water supplies.
($1 = 0.8600 euros)