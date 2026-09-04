France to announce €1 billion of aid for weather-hit farmers, BFM TV reports

​France ​will annonce €1 ‌billion ($1.16 billion) ​in aid to farmers ‌whose crops and livestocks suffered major losses in the ‌wake of this summer's ‌heatwaves, BFM TV said on Friday. Farm Minister Annie Genevard will ⁠hold ​a ⁠news conference at 0700 GMT to ⁠announce the aid package ​that comes after one ⁠of the worst hot and dry ⁠spells ​in France and western Europe in history, ⁠which damaged crops, pastures and ⁠water ⁠supplies.

($1 = 0.8600 euros)