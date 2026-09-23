Motor racing-French driver Hadjar to remain at Red Bull in 2027

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 14:31 IST
Motor racing-French driver Hadjar to remain at Red Bull in 2027

Frenchman Isack Hadjar will continue to ​drive alongside four-time world champion ​Max Verstappen in an unchanged ‌line-up at ​Red Bull next season, the Formula One team said on Wednesday. The 21-year-old, who stepped up to the ‌championship-winning team this year after an impressive debut season with Racing Bulls, has scored points in 8 of the 11 races he has taken part in, including a ‌third-place finish in Monaco.

Hadjar, eighth in the overall standings with 71 points, missed ‌the last three races with a wrist injury but is set to make his comeback at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. "We're very excited to continue our journey with Isack," said team ⁠principal Laurent ​Mekies in a ⁠statement.

"Since joining us at the start of the year, he has been superb on and off ⁠track, especially considering this is only his second Formula One season, which made extending his ​contract an easy decision." Hadjar's contract extension comes after Red Bull agreed a ⁠new deal with Verstappen last month. The Dutchman is set to stay at the Milton Keynes-based outfit ⁠until ​the end of 2030.

"From the moment I signed, I set out to dedicate myself to the team, and with the support of Laurent and everyone ⁠in Milton Keynes, I've been able to justify the faith they've had in ⁠me," said Hadjar. "I'm ⁠constantly looking to listen, learn and push myself further every single day, which only makes me more excited about what lies ‌ahead," he ‌added.

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