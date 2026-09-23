Kremlin signals before Lavrov-Rubio meeting that its stance on Ukraine peace talks remains unchanged
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that there were still no grounds for Ukraine peace talks to take place even though it remained open to such talks. Speaking ahead of a planned meeting in New York between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, it also said that there were no concrete plans for high-level meetings with either Washington or Kyiv to discuss a potential peace deal.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's stance on the possibility of President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy meeting in person had not changed either. "Zelenskiy, if he wishes, may come to Moscow. The necessary security guarantees will be provided to him," said Peskov, adding that the Ukrainian president was aware of what decisions - from Moscow's point of view - he needed to take.
The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly said that a meeting in Moscow would not be acceptable and have proposed holding direct talks in a neutral country.