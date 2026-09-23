Pope Leo urges global action to help child migrants

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 15:06 IST
Pope Leo urges global action to help child migrants

Pope ​Leo lamented on Wednesday ​conditions suffered by ‌migrant and ​refugee children and urged global action to protect young people ‌fleeing their home countries in search of safety. Migrant children "often endure unspeakable suffering, violence, torture, exploitation, and traumatic conditions," ‌the pontiff told thousands of pilgrims in St. ‌Peter's Square for his weekly general audience.

"I appeal to everyone's sense of responsibility," said the pope. "May each person feel involved ⁠in ​the lives ⁠of these young people, who must always be protected and ⁠assisted." Leo, the first U.S.-born pope, has frequently called ​for better treatment of migrants and last year ⁠criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies.

In April, the ⁠pope ​said migrants are often treated "worse than house pets". Leo did not mention any specific countries on ⁠Wednesday. The pope said he was making his appeal ⁠ahead of ⁠the Catholic Church's World Day of Migrants and Refugees, celebrated on Sunday this year.

TRENDING

1
The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human Motivation
Blog

The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human ...

Global
2
Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour
Blog

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

Global
3
Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Financing for Rural Areas

Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Fina...

Tajikistan
4
Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Vietnam Banks Go Digital, but Profit Story Is More Complicated Than It Seems

Beyond Green Promises: What Universities Need to Make Sustainability Part of Learning

Could Solar Power and Weather-Smart Drones Solve Farm Sensors’ Battery Life Problem?

How Students With Motor Disabilities View AI Through Lens of Academic Confidence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026