Two killed in Gaza in strike Israel says targeted a Hamas finance chief

An Israeli airstrike killed at least two ‌Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, local health officials said, and Israel said the strike targeted a Hamas finance chief.

Medics said the two men, Osama Abu Khater and Mohammad Abu Elwan, ‌were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a vehicle in western Khan Younis, in ‌the south of the enclave. Two other people were wounded, they added. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement the military had killed Mohammad Abu Elwan in Khan Younis, who ⁠they ​described as a senior Hamas ⁠finance official.

"We will not allow Hamas to rebuild its strength, and we will not stop until Hamas no ⁠longer exists in Gaza," the joint statement said. Hamas didn't immediately comment.

Palestinian authorities say more than 73,000 ​people have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led fighters killed about ⁠1,200 people in southern Israel in October 2023. A US-brokered ceasefire agreed last year calls for the eventual reconstruction of ⁠the ​territory, but little progress has been made as negotiators have failed to agree terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops. Israeli airstrikes have continued.

At least 1,400 ⁠Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, according to ⁠the territory's health officials, while ⁠the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed. Israel and Hamas trade blame over responsibility for violations of the ceasefire agreement.