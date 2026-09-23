Italy's Colosseum closes after worker dies in accident

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 16:09 IST
Italy's Colosseum closes after worker dies in accident

Italy's ‌Culture Minister Alessandro ​Giuli ordered the one-day closure of the Colosseum on Wednesday as a mark of respect ‌after a worker was killed overnight in an accident.

Andrea Moretti, a 22-year-old technician, died after falling several metres while installing a new lighting system ‌inside the ancient Roman arena. Built 2,000 years ago, the Colosseum was ‌the biggest amphitheatre in the Roman Empire, used to host gladiator fights, executions and animal hunts. It is Italy's most visited tourist attraction.

"The news of the tragic death ⁠of ​Andrea Moretti, a ⁠skilled worker who died overnight ... has deeply shocked and saddened us," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ⁠said. Culture Minister Giuli also ordered the suspension of all construction and maintenance work ​at the Colosseum until further notice.

Initially, only a partial closure of ⁠the monument was announced, but this drew protests from Italy's biggest union, the CGIL. "Humanity ⁠comes ​before tourists," said Natale di Cola, the CGIL's Rome chief, adding that the union was calling on Giuli to explain all the ⁠circumstances surrounding Moretti's accident.

The incident comes less than a year after ⁠the death of ⁠a Romanian worker who was trapped for hours under the rubble of a partially collapsed medieval tower near ‌the Colosseum ‌last November.

TRENDING

1
The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human Motivation
Blog

The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human ...

Global
2
Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour
Blog

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

Global
3
Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Financing for Rural Areas

Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Fina...

Tajikistan
4
Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI and Maritime Safety: Why Collision Alerts Need More Than Risk Predictions

Vietnam Banks Go Digital, but Profit Story Is More Complicated Than It Seems

Beyond Green Promises: What Universities Need to Make Sustainability Part of Learning

Could Solar Power and Weather-Smart Drones Solve Farm Sensors’ Battery Life Problem?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026