Iran threatens to paralyse airports in neighbouring countries if they stop Iranian flights
If neighbouring countries cooperate with the United States by stopping Iranian flights, Iran will ensure their airports cannot function, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said in an interview with state TV on Wednesday.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that all Iranian airlines would be forced to stop operating on September 23 by the threat of secondary sanctions on air services providers, seven months into the war between the United States and Iran.