Iran threatens to paralyse airports in neighbouring countries if they stop Iranian flights

​If ​neighbouring countries cooperate ‌with the ​United States by stopping ‌Iranian flights, Iran will ensure their airports cannot function, Mohsen ‌Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme ‌National Security Council, said in an interview with state TV ⁠on ​Wednesday.

US ⁠Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said ⁠on Monday that all Iranian airlines ​would be forced to ⁠stop operating on September 23 by ⁠the ​threat of secondary sanctions on air services providers, ⁠seven months into the war ⁠between ⁠the United States and Iran.