Russia Sanctions bill gives US President "new tool" with national security waivers, does not mean he deploys it tomorrow: Senior State Department official

The Russia Sanctions Bill has given President Donald Trump another tool in his toolkit but that doesn’t necessarily mean he will deploy it, a senior US State Department official has said, noting that it provides a huge national security waiver. The legislation has raised concerns, and the Ministry of External Affairs has said that India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people will continue to do so through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics.

MEA also said the issue has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors and its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side. The senior US State Department official said that while the legislation has been passed, its practical application remains under careful evaluation.

“On the Lindsey Graham (Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026), I think what people are not understanding is Congress gave the President another tool in his toolkit. That doesn’t mean necessarily that he’s going to implement that tomorrow, but what Congress gave the President is another ability to implement sanctions where necessary. I think the idea that it’s going to happen tomorrow, I can’t tell you that. But it’s another tool in his toolbox,” the official said. Addressing questions regarding potential diplomatic friction and whether New Delhi might seek exemptions, the official emphasised that the legislation includes broad flexibility for the executive branch to navigate national security priorities.

“At the same time, they gave him a huge national security waiver, which you see in this legislation a lot. So we’ll have to wait and see in the coming days, but I think it’s, the way I would phrase it is that the President now has another tool. That does not necessarily mean he deploys it. And he has a broad national security waiver, and so we’ll see what that looks like in the coming days,” the official added. The official said that the President’s focus is on ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

“It’s been something he campaigned on and something he’s been dedicated to from the beginning. We’re looking for our friends, especially like India, to help support that effort, but I think you’ll have to stay tuned on how the bill gets implemented. But there is a broad national security waiver, so you can imagine also the President, there’s a scenario the President uses that as well.” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in New York and raised India’s crucial economic and strategic concerns regarding legislation targeting buyers of Russian energy.

During the bilateral talks, Jaishankar raised concerns about the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA), a bill aimed at imposing steep tariffs of up to 100% on major purchasers of Russian oil and gas. Sharing an update in a post on X, Jaishankar highlighted the core issues discussed during their interaction."Good to meet @SecRubio of the US #UNHighLevelWeek," Jaishankar posted. "Reiterated India's interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations."

Last Friday, President Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law, which empowers the executive branch to levy tariffs of up to 100 per cent on nations importing Russian oil and gas, encompassing major economies like India and China. The legislation pays tribute to the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who had initially championed a sanctions framework targeting purchasers of Russian petroleum with extreme tariff rates. (ANI)