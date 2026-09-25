Putin says all Ukraine peace proposals on table, but Russia must weigh its interests

Russian President Vladimir Putin ​said on Friday that ‌all proposals ​for a settlement in the 4-1/2-year-old war with Ukraine remained on the table, but Moscow ‌still needed to assess what was in its best interest, Russian news agencies reported.

Putin, addressing Russian journalists, also said that Moscow had been ready ‌to resume negotiations with Kyiv after last week's Russian parliamentary elections, ‌but Ukraine had launched attacks on Moscow and hit polling stations. The Russian president said it was Ukraine that had launched provocative attacks and would now have to ⁠pay ​the price of ⁠a sustained response.

"They are the ones who started it. Everywhere, on every front. Are ⁠these playthings, child's play?" Putin told reporters. "They should therefore be made to feel ​Russia's retaliatory strikes and understand that no provocative actions, no stirring up ⁠the situation to secure a result will work. They're only making things worse ⁠for ​themselves."

He said these actions stood behind Ukraine's calls for a ceasefire and a resumption of talks. "They are all on the table. ⁠It's all possible," he said. "But after everything they have done, we ⁠will still ⁠have to think carefully about what we need to do in response."