Sindh's territorial status and rights raised at UNHRC

During the 63rd UNHRC session, World Sindhi Congress executive member Hafeezan Wadhio urged UN human rights bodies to monitor proposals to fragment Sindh, warning that such divisions threaten the territory, cultural survival, and self-determination of the Sindhi people.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 23:27 IST
Sindh's territorial status and rights raised at UNHRC
Hafeezan Wadhio, an executive committee member of the World Sindhi Congress (WSC), addresses the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva. (Photo/UNTV). Image Credit: ANI

Hafeezan Wadhio, an executive committee member of the World Sindhi Congress (WSC), during her intervention at the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), called for greater engagement by UN human rights bodies and mechanisms over what she described as escalating concerns in Sindh. Wadhio raised concerns over renewed proposals to create additional provinces or administrative units, saying such moves could fragment Sindh's historically recognised territory.

She said that although no formal constitutional decision to divide Sindh had been enacted, the issue warranted preventive international attention before what she described as irreversible harm could occur. Referring to the history of Sindh, Wadhio said Karachi was removed from provincial authority soon after the creation of Pakistan. She also said that under the One Unit scheme, Sindh was administered as a province for 15 years.

Wadhio said territorial concerns were compounded by what she described as rampant human rights violations against the Sindhi people. She said that for a historical people, territory, identity, political representation and control over natural resources were inseparable, adding that all sections of the Sindhi people had rejected the proposed fragmentation.

According to Wadhio, fragmenting Sindh would undermine the rights of the Sindhi people to self-determination, political participation and cultural survival. She urged the UN Human Rights Council, the Office of the High Commissioner and relevant UN mechanisms to monitor developments affecting the territorial status of Sindh and their impact on political participation, cultural development and self-determination. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragile Understanding

Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragi...

Philippines
2
Saudi Grand Mufti tells troops to be ready to sacrifice their lives fighting Houthis

Saudi Grand Mufti tells troops to be ready to sacrifice their lives fighting...

Global
3
Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan to hold urgent chiefs-of-staff meeting after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan to hold urgent chiefs-of-staff meeting after ...

Global
4
Xi says US, China must explore new ways for major powers to work together

Xi says US, China must explore new ways for major powers to work together

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The WTO’s Rules Still Hold Most Trade Together: Can They Survive a More Divided World?

Foreign Investment Lifts South Africa’s Growth, but the Jobs Gap Persists

When Amazon Rivers Run Low, Millions Feel the Impact

Illness, Disaster and the Hidden Depth of Rural Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026