Colombia extradites first major rebel commander to US under new president, sources say
Colombia extradited an accused drug-trafficking leader of a dissident faction of the former FARC rebel group to the United States, three police sources told Reuters on Friday. The handover marks the first extradition of a high-ranking armed group commander under the administration of President Abelardo De La Espriella.
Geovany Andres Rojas, known by the alias Spider, is allegedly the leader of the Border Commands faction of the National Bolivarian Army Coordinator.