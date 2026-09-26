Colombia extradites first major rebel commander to US under new president, sources say

​Colombia ​extradited an accused ‌drug-trafficking leader ​of a dissident ‌faction of the former FARC rebel group to the United ‌States, three police sources told ‌Reuters on Friday. The handover marks the first extradition ⁠of ​a ⁠high-ranking armed group commander under the ⁠administration of President Abelardo De La ​Espriella.

Geovany Andres Rojas, known ⁠by the alias Spider, ⁠is allegedly ​the leader of the Border Commands ⁠faction of the National Bolivarian Army ⁠Coordinator.