Iran's Araqchi says now up to US to accept 7-day plan
Iran has given the United States a "concrete" seven-day plan to open the strategic Strait of Hormuz and the choice now rests with the US, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters at the United Nations on Friday.
"If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, a normal maritime passage restored within seven days. The choice now rests with the United States," he said. "The actions that the United States should should take are not new. They are all already in the MOU," he said, referring to the memorandum of understanding that Iran and the United States agreed in June.