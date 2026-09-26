New York and New Jersey declare states of emergency, bracing for flooding and outages from nor'easter

A strong nor'easter is expected ​to bring flooding, powerful wind gusts, ‌heavy rain ​and rip currents to areas along the East Coast from Maine to Washington, D.C., over the weekend. Upcoming shows in New York City and Massachusetts where Ed ‌Sheeran, Alicia Keys and Lenny Kravitz were scheduled to perform before tens of thousands of attendees were canceled due to weather.

The governors of New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency in counties expected to see the worst of ‌the storm, including New York City. "Take this storm seriously," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on X.