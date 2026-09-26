OpenAI's models accessed public US Census, SEC data, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 05:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 05:58 IST
OpenAI's models accessed public US Census, SEC data, Bloomberg News reports

OpenAI's models ​accessed publicly available information ​from US ‌government websites, ​including those of the Census Bureau and the ‌Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The company's agentic AI systems interacted with ‌SEC.gov, Investor.gov and publicly available Census.gov data, ‌the report said, citing people familiar with the situation.

Asked for comment, an OpenAI spokesperson said ⁠the ​company was "conducting an ⁠extensive review of misaligned model activity and notifying organizations ⁠when we identify potential impacts to their ​systems. We expect to make additional notifications ⁠as that work continues." The review has mostly found "routine ⁠research ​tasks," and "some involved government websites because our models often turn to them ⁠as authoritative sources of public information," the spokesperson said ⁠in ⁠a statement.

TRENDING

1
Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragile Understanding

Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragi...

Philippines
2
Saudi Grand Mufti tells troops to be ready to sacrifice their lives fighting Houthis

Saudi Grand Mufti tells troops to be ready to sacrifice their lives fighting...

Global
3
Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan to hold urgent chiefs-of-staff meeting after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan to hold urgent chiefs-of-staff meeting after ...

Global
4
Xi says US, China must explore new ways for major powers to work together

Xi says US, China must explore new ways for major powers to work together

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Countries With the Most Renewable Power Are Not Always the Most Energy Secure

The WTO’s Rules Still Hold Most Trade Together: Can They Survive a More Divided World?

Foreign Investment Lifts South Africa’s Growth, but the Jobs Gap Persists

When Amazon Rivers Run Low, Millions Feel the Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026