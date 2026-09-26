OpenAI's models ​accessed publicly available information ​from US ‌government websites, ​including those of the Census Bureau and the ‌Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The company's agentic AI systems interacted with ‌SEC.gov, Investor.gov and publicly available Census.gov data, ‌the report said, citing people familiar with the situation.

Asked for comment, an OpenAI spokesperson said ⁠the ​company was "conducting an ⁠extensive review of misaligned model activity and notifying organizations ⁠when we identify potential impacts to their ​systems. We expect to make additional notifications ⁠as that work continues." The review has mostly found "routine ⁠research ​tasks," and "some involved government websites because our models often turn to them ⁠as authoritative sources of public information," the spokesperson said ⁠in ⁠a statement.