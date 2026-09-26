Saudi says it intercepted two drones launched by Houthis towards Riyadh
Yemen's Saudi-led coalition said early Saturday it intercepted two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Yemen's Saudi-led coalition said early Saturday it intercepted two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards the Saudi capital Riyadh.
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