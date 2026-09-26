New Jersey's lieutenant governor resigns amid sexual harassment findings

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 06:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 06:40 IST
New Jersey's lieutenant governor resigns amid sexual harassment findings

‌New Jersey ​Governor Mikie Sherrill said on Friday that her lieutenant governor, Dale Caldwell, had resigned after an independent ‌investigation found that he had behaved inappropriately with women and committed other ethical violations.

Sherrill had called on Thursday for Caldwell to resign. Both are Democrats.

Caldwell's attorney, Thomas ‌Calcagni, said in an emailed statement that "we continue to forcefully challenge the ‌report" and that they were exploring "legal remedies" to "ensure a true, balanced, and unbiased record."

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