Saudi says it intercepted 2 drones launched by Houthis towards Riyadh

​Yemen's Saudi-led coalition said ‌early on ​Saturday it had intercepted two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthis ‌towards the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The coalition posted on X that it was monitoring missile threat and drones ‌launched at the kingdom without providing further details. The Saudi ‌civil defence had sent alerts overnight for Khamis Mushait and Abha but not for the capital.

The Houthis, who control ⁠the ​most populous ⁠parts of Yemen and much of the north, have been ⁠launching attacks against Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade ​against Riyadh in July, with strikes targeting Saudi vessels ⁠in the Red Sea. The attacks have targeted Saudi cities, ⁠energy infrastructure ​and shipping, adding to pressures on global oil supplies caused by the US-Israeli war on ⁠Iran and putting at risk the main alternative Red Sea ⁠route ⁠for Gulf exports while traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains largely blocked.