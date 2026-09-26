Tennis-Prozorova says physio pressure led to withdrawal from Singapore Open semi-final

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 15:01 IST
Tennis-Prozorova says physio pressure led to withdrawal from Singapore Open semi-final

Russia's Tatiana Prozorova ​said her withdrawal from the Singapore Open ​semi-finals followed pressure from a ‌WTA physiotherapist ​who diagnosed her with concussion after being struck by a ball.

The 22-year-old withdrew from the singles event this weekend due to ‌injury, tournament organisers said, sending Australia's Talia Gibson into the final with a walkover. That announcement followed Prozorova and partner Sofya Lansere's retirement from their doubles quarter-final on Friday after Prozorova was hit in ‌the face by a ball.

"The physio called to the court insisted on taking me off-court ‌to run a specific test," Prozorova wrote. "Unfortunately, I didn't know I could refuse. The test wasn't easy. Given that I'd spent over three hours on court each of the last three days, I was fatigued, and I struggled ⁠with ​some of the exercises ⁠like standing on one leg with my eyes closed.

"My team and I had a long discussion with the organisers... ⁠The physio pressured everyone present and even claimed I wasn't capable of taking responsibility for my own life." She ​said tournament organisers had supported her desire to continue playing but the final decision ⁠rested with the WTA.

The WTA said Prozorova was assessed by its on-site medical team and the tournament physician and ⁠that ​concussion protocols are in place to protect player safety. "Under the WTA Physical Incapacity Rule and Concussion Protocol, a player who is diagnosed with a concussion is not permitted to compete ⁠and will be ruled physically unable to do so," a WTA spokesperson told Reuters.

"The player may ⁠only return to competition ⁠once they have successfully completed the required graduated return-to-play protocol and have received appropriate medical clearance." Her run to the semi-finals in Singapore was ‌a career best.

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