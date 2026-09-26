Category 5 Hurricane Polo threatens Mexico’s coast, landfall expected Monday

Hurricane Polo moved away ​from Mexico's Pacific coast ​on Saturday after it ‌regained the highest ​Category 5 strength, before an expected return to make landfall in Baja California Sur on Monday, ‌forecasters said.

On Saturday morning, Polo was about 425 miles south west of the Mexican resort town of Cabo Corrientes, with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, according ‌to the US National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving north ‌west at 10 mph. AccuWeather, a private forecaster, reported that 24 hours after hitting Baja California, the hurricane was expected to make a second landfall along the coast of mainland ⁠northwestern Mexico, bringing ​potential life-threatening flash ⁠flooding to parts of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Sonora and Chihuahua.

The hurricane’s heavy rain ⁠and strong winds along Mexico’s Pacific coast forced evacuations, port closures and school cancellations this ​week. In the resort city of San Jose del Cabo, police officers ⁠restricted access to a beach on Friday as the hurricane generated high waves and ⁠dangerous ​surf conditions. Hurricane conditions are possible on Monday afternoon from Punta Eugenia to Santa Fe in Baja California, the NHC said.

Polo is expected to ⁠dump 4 to 8 inches of rain across parts of Baja California Sur, ⁠with maximum amounts ⁠of 10 inches, which could produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides, the NHC said. It could also cause life-threatening surf, ‌rip currents and ‌coastal flooding.