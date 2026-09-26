Cricket-Markram hopes Australia get a respectful reception in test series

South Africa batter Aiden Markram admits he does not know what sort of reception the Australian team will get from the home crowds in next month’s three-match ‌test series, but hopes it is a respectful one. The matches in Durban, Gqeberha and Cape Town are the first time the teams meet in tests in South Africa since the infamous 2018 "Sandpapergate" scandal where the tourists were guilty of trying to alter the condition of the ball ‌in the third test at Newlands in Cape Town.

The fallout led to lengthy bans for Australia captain Steve Smith, and batters David ‌Warner and Cameron Bancroft, and a review of the conduct of the Australian team. The memory of the incident could add extra spice to a series that is never short of an edge, with South Africa having defeated Australia in the World Test Championship final last year.

"I’ve got no idea what it’s (fan reception) going to be ⁠like," Markram ​told reporters on Saturday. "Obviously, 2018 was ⁠a long time ago, and there will be fans who probably haven’t forgotten what happened. "But there will also be quite a few who have moved on and ⁠understand that things look very different now (in the Australia team).

"We’re certainly not encouraging anything disrespectful, but you hope the crowd really gets into the game ​and enjoys watching good cricket." NEW RELATIONSHIPS

Markram says the proliferation of Twenty20 leagues has seen adversaries become teammates and helped develop relationships ⁠off the pitch. "I’ve spent quite a bit of time with Mitch (Marsh) during the last IPL (Indian Premier League) and with some of the other Australian players here and there ⁠as ​well. That’s what franchise cricket does.

"But I think when you cross the boundary, you forget about all of that. It becomes a battle between two teams who are pushing really hard to get results and win games of cricket." South Africa lead the current three-match ⁠one-day international series 1-0 heading into the second game in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Markram believes it is a good test for both teams ⁠ahead of the 2027 Cricket World ⁠Cup that will be co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. "You naturally want to measure your own team and understand where you are. You want to know how you can keep building and make ‌sure you go into ‌the next World Cup with plenty of energy," he said.