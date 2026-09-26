Motor racing-Russell wins Azerbaijan GP to cut Antonelli's title lead

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 18:23 IST
Motor racing-Russell wins Azerbaijan GP to cut Antonelli's title lead

​Briton George Russell ​won the ‌Azerbaijan Grand ​Prix from pole position at the Baku ‌City Circuit on Saturday to cut Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli's Formula One world championship ‌lead to 66 points. The 28-year-old claimed ‌his third victory of the season, having also won the opening race in Australia and ⁠the ​Austrian ⁠Grand Prix in June.

Four-times Formula One world champion ⁠Max Verstappen finished second in Baku and ​his Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar ⁠completed the podium. Antonelli, 20, hit the wall at ⁠Turn ​One during the opening phase of qualifying on Friday and started ⁠16th on the grid. He made a ⁠superb ⁠recovery to finish fifth in the race.

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