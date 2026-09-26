Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

WHO says Congo Ebola outbreak spreads to two new health zones

The World Health Organization said on Friday that the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has spread to two additional health zones, bringing the total number affected to 63 across ​seven provinces.

The newly affected zones are Bulu in Sud Ubangi province and Dungu in Haut-Uele province, which borders South Sudan.

Mpox case confirmed in northeastern Congolese city at center of Ebola outbreak

A laboratory-confirmed case of mpox was ​identified in the northeastern Congolese city of Bunia, the director of a local hospital and two health officials said, raising concerns about a resurgence of ‌the disease as the ​country battles its worst Ebola outbreak on record. The epidemic caused by the Ebola outbreak was declared on May 15 in Ituri province, where Bunia is located, and has infected 7,890 people and killed 3,799, according to government data published on Thursday.

US FDA approves Lilly's once-weekly insulin injection for type 2 diabetes

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Eli Lilly's once-weekly basal insulin, Onswik, for adults with type 2 diabetes, the drugmaker said on Thursday, offering patients an alternative to daily long-acting insulin injections. Here are some details:

Americans navigate 'wild West' of health insurance options after dropping Obamacare plans

When Stacy Cox, a self-employed photographer in Kanab, Utah, dropped her Obamacare health insurance plan this year, routine preventive care became a financial dilemma. Now she finds herself weighing $1,200 ‌for a mammogram against survival of her business. "It's scary," the 49-year-old Cox told Reuters. "Every month we come to the table and we have a discussion. Is it time to close a business? Is it time to seek employment somewhere in the hopes of gaining health insurance?"

Nanexa shares soar on €1.17 billion Novo Nordisk deal for injection technology

Shares in Swedish drug-delivery company Nanexa more than doubled their value in early Friday trading after it signed a global licensing deal with Novo Nordisk worth up to about €1.17 billion ($1.33 billion). The agreement, announced after the market closed on Thursday, covers long-acting injectable drugs for obesity, type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases.

Child malnutrition rises in Yemen as fighting intensifies, says UNICEF

The United Nations children's agency reported on Friday a rise in acute malnutrition among children in Yemen, including in the most severe cases, as fighting disrupts access to healthcare and treatment centres. “We're very concerned about a very visible increase in acute malnutrition among children,” UNICEF’s Country Representative in Yemen, Akhil Iyer, told reporters in Geneva via video link from Aden.

Fifth ‌candidate enters race to lead WHO as nominations close

A fifth candidate has entered the race to lead the World Health Organization, the agency's website showed as the deadline for nominees closed overnight. Spain's Maria Neira joined the competition on the last day for submissions on September 24, the WHO website showed.

US FDA approves AbbVie's drug for Parkinson's disease

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved AbbVie's treatment for Parkinson's disease in adults, the health regulator's website showed on Friday. The drug ‌tavapadon, which AbbVie gained access to through its $8.7 billion acquisition of Cerevel Therapeutics in 2023, comes as a once-a-day pill.

Moving target: How mistrust is fuelling a deadly Ebola hotspot in east Congo

All 29 beds were full this week at the Kitatumba Ebola treatment centre in Congos North Kivu province, where surging cases have overwhelmed health facilities even as the deadly virus shows signs of easing elsewhere. In one room, a critically ill patient lay on oxygen support, crying out as medical staff in masks, gloves and plastic aprons rushed past him at the centre in Butembo, a city of 2 million people.

Roche, Atavistik Bio sign drug-discovery deal worth up to $2 billion

Atavistik Bio said on Thursday it has signed a deal with Swiss drugmaker Roche potentially worth nearly $2 billion, including milestone payments, to develop oral treatments for cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic diseases. Here are some details:

Health Rounds: Genetic discovery yields clues toward reversal of Alzheimer's brain damage

Today we highlight a discovery with potentially important implications for future Alzheimer's research and treatments. We also report on an experimental Gilead therapy showing great promise against a difficult-to-treat form of blood cancer, and an interesting new method for studying cells linked to age-related disorders. EFFECTS OF ALZHEIMER’S GENE MIGHT BE REVERSIBLE

TikTok reaches first state settlement over teen safety claims, agrees to ⁠user limits

Alabama said on Friday ​it had reached a settlement with TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, that requires the social media platform to impose new usage ⁠limits and enhanced age-verification measures for users in the state, resolving claims that the platform endangered children and misled consumers about its safety. The agreement, which came days before a scheduled trial, calls for TikTok to implement changes for teenagers in Alabama including a two-hour daily time limit, pauses after 15 minutes of use and stricter age checks.

India orders crackdown on nicotine pouches, citing health risks, letter shows

India's government has ordered states to crack down on the sale of nicotine pouches, which it considers a major health risk, saying globally popular brands are being widely sold illegally in the country, a letter from the ⁠health ministry shows. Nicotine pouches have emerged as one of Big Tobacco's most important bets on a future beyond cigarettes, offering rapid growth, attractive margins and, for now, lighter regulation than many rival smoking alternatives.

US FDA approves Mirum's drug for rare bone disorder

The US FDA on Friday approved Mirum Pharmaceuticals' pill for a rare bone disorder, offering patients a new treatment option that can help slow the disease's progression. The once-daily drug zilurgisertib, branded as Atebrioz, is approved for patients aged 12 years and older with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), which causes muscles, tendons and ligaments to gradually transform into ​bone, restricting movement and leading to severe disability.

Pope Leo voices alarm on assisted dying laws in France

Pope Leo firmly reiterated the Catholic Church's opposition to assisted dying initiatives on Friday during his visit to France, two months the country created a legal right to die for those with incurable illnesses after years of intense debate. The first US pope did not specifically mention France's new law, which drew heated opposition from local Catholic bishops, but ⁠criticized what he called "profit-driven ventures" such as surrogacy and assisted dying laws in a speech at the Elysee.

China's InnoCare, Eli Lilly sign collaboration deal worth up to $3.35 billion

Chinese drugmaker InnoCare Pharma said on Thursday it had entered into a research collaboration and licensing agreement with Eli Lilly worth up to about $3.35 billion. Here are some more details:

Congo Ebola contact tracing falls far short as outbreak spreads, Africa CDC chief says

Health authorities battling the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo have identified only about 30,000 people who may have been exposed to the virus, a fraction of the more than 400,000 expected through contact tracing, a senior African health official ⁠told ​Reuters. Dr. Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said the shortfall showed the outbreak remained entrenched in communities despite signs of progress.

Senate approves mental health legislation for US pilots, air traffic controllers

The US Senate approved bipartisan legislation to modernize regulations on mental health guidance for pilots and air traffic controllers to encourage early disclosure and treatment. Commercial airline pilots often conceal mental health conditions for fear that disclosing therapy or medication, or even just seeking help, could mean having their license pulled, putting themselves and their passengers at risk.

Pope Leo voices alarm on assisted dying laws in France

Pope Leo firmly set out the Catholic Church's opposition to assisted dying initiatives in a speech in France on Friday, two months after the country created a legal right to die for those with incurable illnesses after years of intense debate. The first US pope did not specifically mention France's new law, which drew heated opposition from local Catholic bishops, but criticized assisted dying alongside surrogacy and genetic manipulation, which ⁠he suggested could be promoted for profit.

Merck, Daiichi pull US application for second partnered cancer therapy

Merck and Daiichi Sankyo have withdrawn their US application seeking accelerated approval for an experimental lung cancer therapy, the companies said on Friday, marking the second pullback under their multibillion-dollar cancer alliance. The decision followed discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration, which determined that the data from a mid-stage clinical study testing the therapy, ifinatamab deruxtecan, did not satisfy requirements needed to ⁠support an early green light.

Merck's drug for diabetes-related eye disease meets trial goal

Merck said on Thursday its injectable drug for a serious eye disease ⁠affecting people with diabetes was as effective as the current standard treatment in improving visual sharpness in a clinical trial. In the 52-week study with 984 diabetic macular edema patients, the experimental treatment, remigromig, was non-inferior to Roche's ranibizumab for mean change from baseline in a test measuring vision while using proper corrective lenses.

US eases screwworm ban on Mexican cattle, but beef prices unlikely to budge

The United States plans to reopen the biggest port for livestock inspections along the US-Mexican border on Thursday, expanding America's cattle supplies but not slashing record-high beef prices, government and industry officials said. The US Department of Agriculture said last week it will resume livestock trade at a port in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, after blocking imports from Mexico last year in ‌an attempt to keep out New World screwworm.

ADARx Pharmaceuticals shares soar in Nasdaq debut after upsized ‌IPO

Shares of ADARx Pharmaceuticals rose 30% above their initial public offering price on Friday after the late-stage gene therapy developer raised $446.3 million in an upsized US initial public offering. The shares opened at $22.10, above their IPO price of $17. The San Diego-based firm sold 26.3 ​million shares at the top end of its marketed range, compared to an earlier plan to sell 21.9 million shares.