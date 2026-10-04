OpenAI safety employee quits, says 'time for trial and error is over'

A former OpenAI safety employee who recently resigned ​criticized the company's approach to AI safety, ​arguing that a fast-paced culture ‌focused ​on rapid development increases the risk of failures.

Writing in "I Quit OpenAI Because Its Culture Is Broken," published by the Atlantic ‌on Saturday, David Robinson said AI companies, including OpenAI, were not being "nearly careful enough" and should place greater emphasis on safety expertise and research before developing more capable systems.