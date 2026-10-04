Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Aramco facility in Riyadh with missiles, drones

Yemen's ​Iran-aligned Houthis said ‌on Saturday they ​had targeted an Aramco facility in the Saudi capital Riyadh with ‌ballistic missiles and drones, saying the attack was in retaliation for Saudi attacks on Yemen's Sanaa and other provinces.

A large ‌plume of smoke and fire was seen rising ‌in the vicinity of an Aramco facility in Riyadh earlier on Saturday, a witness told Reuters. There was no immediate confirmation from ⁠Saudi ​authorities of an ⁠attack on an Aramco facility. Aramco did not immediately respond to a ⁠request for comment.

The reported attack comes amid escalating hostilities between ​Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who have stepped ⁠up attacks on Saudi cities and energy infrastructure. The Houthis said last ⁠week ​they had attacked Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu with missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia said at the ⁠time that it had intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by ⁠the Houthis ⁠towards Taif and the Yanbu area, but did not report damage to Aramco facilities.