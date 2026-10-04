Yemen's armed forces say it is conducting strikes against Houthis in Sanaa

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 04:08 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 04:08 IST
Yemen's armed forces say it is conducting strikes against Houthis in Sanaa

Yemen's armed forces said early on Sunday it was conducting strikes ‌against the Iran-aligned Houthis in the capital Sanaa and the group's stronghold Saada.

A spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces, which are aligned with the ‌internationally recognised government, said forces were targeting what he described ‌as "vital targets", without providing further details. Yemen's Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported earlier an attack it said was carried out by Saudi Arabia on Sanaa. There ⁠was ​no immediate Saudi confirmation ⁠on the report.

The conflict between the Iran-backed Houthis and forces aligned with ⁠the Saudi-backed government mostly stopped after a 2022 truce, but fighting has ​broken out again in a spillover from the wider war ⁠between Iran and the United States. Hostilities resumed this year after the Houthis ⁠declared ​a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in July and began attacking Saudi territory and shipping, while Houthi forces also made ⁠major territorial gains along Yemen's Red Sea coast.

Saudi Arabia has responded with ⁠air strikes ⁠in Yemen and backed government forces fighting to repel the Houthis.

TRENDING

1
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
2
Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Global
3
Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers say

Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers...

Global
4
Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa, Asia and the Americas Face Intensifying Drought Under High-Emission Futures

AI Works Differently Inside SMEs: Strategic Use, Not Adoption, Tracks Agility

Who Pays, Who Maintains, Who Answers? Ghana’s Green Infrastructure Gap Comes Into Focus

Scarce Farmland Is Pushing Agriculture Toward Smarter Machines and More Skilled Labor

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026