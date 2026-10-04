Yemen's armed forces say it is conducting strikes against Houthis in Sanaa

Yemen's armed forces said early on Sunday it was conducting strikes ‌against the Iran-aligned Houthis in the capital Sanaa and the group's stronghold Saada.

A spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces, which are aligned with the ‌internationally recognised government, said forces were targeting what he described ‌as "vital targets", without providing further details. Yemen's Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported earlier an attack it said was carried out by Saudi Arabia on Sanaa. There ⁠was ​no immediate Saudi confirmation ⁠on the report.

The conflict between the Iran-backed Houthis and forces aligned with ⁠the Saudi-backed government mostly stopped after a 2022 truce, but fighting has ​broken out again in a spillover from the wider war ⁠between Iran and the United States. Hostilities resumed this year after the Houthis ⁠declared ​a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in July and began attacking Saudi territory and shipping, while Houthi forces also made ⁠major territorial gains along Yemen's Red Sea coast.

Saudi Arabia has responded with ⁠air strikes ⁠in Yemen and backed government forces fighting to repel the Houthis.