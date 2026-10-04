March by Imran Khan’s party beins today from Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM calls for wide participation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi stepped up the mobilization by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) against the federal government and the military establishment as long march to Islamabad begins today with rallies also being held as part of the party’s campaign for the release of former prime minister Imran Khan and other jailed PTI leaders. Challenging authorities in Islamabad, the Chief Minister is set to launch a multi-day provincial long march which originates from Lakki Marwat on Sunday, and has issued an urgent public appeal for widespread civic participation across southern districts.

Expressing confidence in the movement's political outcome, Afridi stated, “This march will change Pakistan’s destiny” as he rallied supporters. Afridi expressed commitment to sustaining political pressure until jailed leaders, including Imran Khan, his spouse Bushra Bibi, and his sister Aleema Khan, secure their freedom. He encouraged participants to strongly raise demands for legal redress and accountability on behalf of detained party cadres and leadership.

Targeting the country’s younger demographic, Afridi declared that “victory will belong to Imran Khan and Pakistan’s youth,” and emphasized that the ongoing processions would maintain a peaceful posture while issuing cautions regarding any potential civil disruptions. Elevating his stance prior to Sunday's launch, he stressed that “stopping oppression is jihad.” Condemning the security paradigm implemented in the province, the Chief Minister launched a scathing critique of Islamabad's management.

"Terrorism has been imposed on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Due to the federal government's failed policies, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has always remained engulfed in the lap of gunpowder and fire. Innocent people of my province are martyred in military operations and drone strikes, which are labeled as collateral damage, and the matter is brushed aside with a mere sorry. The policy that will work here is only Imran Khan's. The welfare of the country and the nation lies in that very policy." Outlining the initial phase of the demonstration, Afridi stated that they will commence the first phase of the long march from Gandi Chawk Lakki Marwat.

“Today, Sunday, October 4, at 1 pm, proud Pakistanis from the districts of Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat will join the long march from Gandi Chawk Lakki Marwat. The caravan will halt for the night near Karak," he said. "On October 5, at 12 pm, the proud people of Karak will join us. Departure from there will be at 12:30 pm and we will halt for the night near Kohat. On October 6, at 12 PM, Pakistanis from the districts of Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, and Orakzai will join us. Departure from Kohat will be toward Peshawar, and we will spend the night near Peshawar Matni," he added.

Describing the route through the provincial capital, he said that departure will be at 12:30 pm from Budh Bair in Peshawar on October 7. “Pakistanis from Khyber District will join us at Budh Bair. The remaining constituencies of Peshawar will join us at Kohat Road Bridge and the Motorway Toll Plaza. And we will spend the night near Charsadda Interchange."

"On October 8, departure will be at 12:30 pm from Charsadda Interchange. There, the districts of Charsadda and Mohmand will join us. The people of the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will gather at Khairabad on October 8 and spend the night there. Insha'Allah, the plan for the next phase will be announced there," he added. This latest political mobilisation follows an earlier, aborted PTI march towards the capital scheduled for September 27, after organisers learnt that alternative legal avenues had been exhausted. In response to those preparations, the Islamabad High Court mandated that administrative bodies prohibit the diversion of state infrastructure towards political gatherings and barred the obstruction of thoroughfares within the capital.

Federal authorities subsequently reinforced security measures and cautioned against any actions jeopardising public order or economic commerce. The escalation similarly sparked national debate concerning potential central intervention, with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi indicating on September 21 that the administration was examining its legal provisions for Governor’s Rule should the provincial government proceed, according to Pakistan-based daily The Express Tribune. Information Minister Atta Tarar clarified on September 23 that the Centre had no intention of dislodging the PTI government in the province, according to the leading daily Dawn. Concurrently, central figures such as Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry have advocated for dialogue while warning against attempts to disrupt Islamabad, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi separately urged the provincial government to abandon the protest, arguing that the “ground reality” was not in its favour. (ANI)