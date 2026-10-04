Iran says Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met, Nournews reports

The ​Strait of ​Hormuz will not reopen ‌until seven ​Iranian conditions set out in a June ‌interim agreement with the US are met, Nournews reported Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf ‌as saying on Sunday, a few days ‌after Tehran received Washington's reply to its diplomatic proposal. “The Americans, who say something different in ⁠the ​media, have ⁠recently put forward proposals through a mediator. But ⁠they must understand that the period of dragging ​out the process and dictating one-sided demands ⁠is over," Qalibaf was quoted as saying.

"The position ⁠of ​the Islamic Republic of Iran is completely clear and firm, and the ⁠Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until ⁠our ⁠seven conditions, based on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, are met."