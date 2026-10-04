Philippines accuses Chinese coast guard of blocking law enforcement mission near Thitu

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 14:58 IST
Philippines accuses Chinese coast guard of blocking law enforcement mission near Thitu

The Philippine Coast Guard said on Sunday Chinese vessels obstructed ​a Philippine law enforcement operation against a foreign ​fishing vessel suspected of dynamite fishing near ‌the Manila-held ​Thitu Island in the South China Sea.

It described the presence of a Chinese navy helicopter as an "unnecessary act of intimidation". It was the latest in ‌a series of recent maritime confrontations between Manila and Beijing.

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