Germany's Merz unveils new military and energy aid for Ukraine during visit
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced military aid for Ukraine worth around €1 billion ($1.13 billion) and an energy support package during a visit to Kyiv, as the Ukrainian capital came under renewed attack on Sunday from Russian drones. Merz, who was accompanied by a senior minister and several company executives, said his visit "demonstrates that we will not be intimidated. Nor will we be intimidated by a drone attack occurring at the very time of our visit."
($1 = 0.8887 euros)