Germany's Merz unveils new military and energy aid for Ukraine during visit

​German ​Chancellor Friedrich ‌Merz announced military ​aid for Ukraine worth ‌around €1 billion ($1.13 billion) and an energy support package during a ‌visit to Kyiv, as the ‌Ukrainian capital came under renewed attack on Sunday from Russian ⁠drones. Merz, ​who ⁠was accompanied by a senior ⁠minister and several company executives, said ​his visit "demonstrates that we will not ⁠be intimidated. Nor will ⁠we ​be intimidated by a drone attack occurring at ⁠the very time of our ⁠visit."

($1 = ⁠0.8887 euros)