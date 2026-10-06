Philippine security council looking into China-linked remittances to Duterte family firm  

The Philippines' National Security Council said it ​is looking into information presented during ​the impeachment trial of Vice ‌President ​Sara Duterte alleging that a company linked to her husband had received remittances from China and Hong Kong, it said ‌on Tuesday. National Security Adviser Eduardo Oban said in a statement that the remittances were flagged by banks as suspicious and reported to the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

($1 = ‌62.7750 Philippine ‌pesos)