Philippine security council looking into China-linked remittances to Duterte family firm  

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 14:45 IST
Philippine security council looking into China-linked remittances to Duterte family firm  

The Philippines' National Security Council said it ​is looking into information presented during ​the impeachment trial of Vice ‌President ​Sara Duterte alleging that a company linked to her husband had received remittances from China and Hong Kong, it said ‌on Tuesday. National Security Adviser Eduardo Oban said in a statement that the remittances were flagged by banks as suspicious and reported to the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

($1 = ‌62.7750 Philippine ‌pesos)

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

IVF Outcomes in Northern India: Examining Treatment Choices and Positive Pregnancy Tests

Beyond Megawatts: Why Clean Energy’s Real Test Is Creating Jobs, Skills and Better Livelihoods

Beyond English-Led AI: How Local Languages Could Unlock New Markets, Jobs and Public Services

From EVs to AI: Why the Future of Global Manufacturing May Depend on Small Businesses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026