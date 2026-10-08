DIARY-Political and General News Events from October 8

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THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 ACCRA/YAMOUSSOUKRO/ADDIS ABABA - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar embarked on a five-day ​official visit to Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire and Ethiopia (To Oct 10)

HANOI - Panama President Jose Raul Mulino and his spouse embark on an official ‌visit to Vietnam REYKJAVIK/ATHENS/LISBON - U.S. ​Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Iceland, Greece and Portugal for talks on economic, security, defense, energy and technology cooperation

MANILA - Polish President Karol Nawrocki begins a state visit to the Philippines at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ISLAMABAD - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit Pakistan.

MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, senior officials hold meetings. (To Oct 09) KUALA LUMPUR - Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing will make a two-day visit to Malaysia, as the two countries continue talks on repatriating Myanmar nationals displaced by conflict.

SEOUL - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pays a state visit to South Korea and will hold a summit with President Lee Jae Myung. (To Oct. 9) ADDIS ABABA - Nigerian Vice President ‌Kashim Shettima arrived in Addis Ababa for a three-day working visit aimed at strengthening Ethiopia-Nigeria cooperation through high-level experience sharing and government-to-government engagement.

JAKARTA - Indonesia's Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara attends an economic forum - 1000 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomes British Prime Minister Andrew Murray Burnham - 1030 GMT.

BEIJING - European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic visits Beijing for discussions with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on addressing the EU's goods trade deficit with China, which totals around 1 billion euros per day. Sefcovic says he wants 'tangible results' in October from these discussions (To Oct. 9) KUALA LUMPUR - Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to make two day visit to Malaysia (To Oct. 9)

ASHGABAT - President of Russia Vladimir Putin will make a working visit to Turkmenistan. (To Oct. 9) OSLO - Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere meets Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Oslo - 0700 GMT

BERLIN – German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomes British Prime Minister Andy Burnham - 1030 GMT CANBERRA - Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal to attend programmes organized by the Nepali Embassy in Canberra and ‌the Nepali diaspora in Sydney and to hold bilateral talks with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (to October 12).

SINGAPORE - President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr speaks at the Forbes conference in Singapore - 1230 GMT LUXEMBOURG - Eurozone finance ministers to discuss high energy prices, the EU's savings and investment union - 1200 GMT

GLOBAL - World Sight Day LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup Meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

ASHGABAT - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in CIS and Caspian ecology summits in Turkmenistan. The venue is the Avaza National Tourist Zone on Caspian Sea coast of Turkmenistan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is taking part in the gathering and he is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with the Russian president. - 0500 GMT PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as Steinmeier visits France.

BANGKOK - The prime minister of East Timor, Xanana Gusmão, will make an official visit to Thailand (To Oct 10) LUXEMBOURG - EU finance ministers meet in Luxembourg (0630 GMT).

GLOBAL - World Post Day LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council

CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech Senate Election - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World Mental Health Day

GLOBAL - World Day Against Death Penalty FIJI – 56th anniversary of independence

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

SLOVENIA - Slovenia Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 LUXEMBOURG - EU foreign ministers meet in Luxembourg to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine, developments in the Middle East, and the security implications of further EU enlargement. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will join via videoconference. - 0600 GMT

NEW DELHI - ⁠Nepal Home Minister Sudan Gurung ​to visit India for BIMSTEC meeting (To Oct. 14) LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council

BALI – 24th anniversary of Bali bombings - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 GLOBAL - International ⁠Day for Natural Disaster Reduction

SAN JOSE, Chile – 16th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council

BANGKOK - Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Annual meetings. (To Oct 18) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14 - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 BANGKOK - G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors

BRUSSELS - French President Emmanuel Macron and other EU liberal leaders to meet ahead of the European Council meeting taking place in Brussels - ⁠0600 GMT BRUSSELS - European Council (To Oct 16)

GLOBAL - World Handwashing Day GLOBAL - International Day of Rural Women

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

GLOBAL - World Food Day - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

JERUSALEM – 15th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19 HONG KONG, People's Republic of China - APEC Finance Ministerial Meeting (To Oct. 21)

COPENHAGEN - Vietnamese President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, will make a state visit to Denmark (To Oct ​21) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20 WINDSOR, England - Oman's Haitham bin Tariq visits United Kingdom to headline a three-day state visit hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla (To Oct 22)

TRIPOLI – 15th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21 ANKARA - Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney will travel to Ankara and Istanbul. (To Oct. 23)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Oct 23) SAUDI ARABIA – 15th death ⁠anniversary of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who served as crown prince of the Kingdom from 2005 until his demise in 2011.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

LIBYA – 15th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 15th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

SOFIA - Bulgaria holds a presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 TOKYO - Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to visit Japan for a four-day official trip. (Oct. 29)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27

ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28 - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29 MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold an annual meeting with dialogue partners, dubbed as ADMM-Plus.

OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To Oct 30) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 ATLANTA, United States - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting. (To Oct 31)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1

LONDON - Seven OPEC+ ministers meet on Sunday to set their output policy for December. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2 DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Simon Harris, EU Financial Services Commissioner Maria Luisa Albuquerque and Evelien Witlox, the ECB's Director of the Digital Euro also speak at Irish central bank conference.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Guam - Guamanian Legislature election. Guam - Guamanian Governor election.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

TEHRAN – 47th anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979 Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5 MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov 05)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

GLOBAL - International Day for Preventing the ⁠Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7 NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election

MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov 08) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina (To Nov 11).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov 17). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

YANGON, Myanmar – 16th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, From House Arrest. MANILA - ⁠Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings in Manila (To Nov 15).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day.

GLOBAL - ⁠World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for Tolerance.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre.

SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen. SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov 19)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including ‌nine gunmen.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British ‌Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions. LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that ​Reuters will file a story based on the event.

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