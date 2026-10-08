MEA salutes men, women of IAF for defending India’s skies, responding to disasters on Air Force Day

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday extended greetings to the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day, saluting its personnel for their courage and professionalism and highlighting the force's role in safeguarding India's skies as well as responding to disasters and humanitarian crises. "On Air Force Day, we salute the brave men and women of the Indian Air Force for their courage, professionalism and service to the nation. From defending India’s skies to responding to disasters and humanitarian crises around the world, the IAF has played an important role in India’s security, global outreach and service to humanity," the MEA said in a post on X.

The message came as the Indian Air Force marked its 94th anniversary on Thursday, with celebrations held at Air Force Station Hindan in Ghaziabad. The occasion showcased the IAF's operational capabilities, technological advancement, professionalism and heritage. The ceremonial Air Force Day Parade was reviewed by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

The event was attended by the Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff, former Chiefs of Air Staff and other senior military officers and civilians. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu had also extended greetings to air warriors, veterans and their families, commending their courage, professionalism and commitment to the nation.

President Murmu, in a post on X, said the Indian Air Force had rendered exemplary service while maintaining high standards of professionalism, discipline and preparedness. "Greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force has rendered exemplary service to the nation, upholding high standards of professionalism, discipline and preparedness," she said.

The President also highlighted the role of the IAF during Operation Sindoor, saying it demonstrated the courage, precision and operational preparedness of the country's air warriors. "Operation Sindoor demonstrated the courage, precision and operational preparedness of our air warriors in safeguarding the nation’s security," Murmu said.

She also acknowledged the force's contribution during disasters and humanitarian crises. "Their dedication remains a source of inspiration and pride for the nation. May the Indian Air Force continue to uphold its proud legacy of service and excellence," the President added.

Air Force Day is observed annually on October 8 to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Air Force in 1932 and honour the service, courage and contribution of its personnel in safeguarding the nation. (ANI)