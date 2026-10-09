Navanethem "Navi" Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Navanethem "Navi" ​Pillay won ‌the Nobel Peace ​Prize on Friday "for her efforts to ‌promote peace and international law," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

The peace prize ‌is the fifth Nobel awarded ‌this week, after literature, chemistry, physics and medicine. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado ⁠won ​in ⁠2025. The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 12 ⁠million Swedish crowns, or about $1.2 million, is ​due to be presented in ⁠Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of ⁠the ​death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the ⁠awards in his 1895 will.