UN's Turk calls Nobel award 'collective win' for human rights and justice

The ​UN human ​rights chief ‌said on Friday ​that Navi Pillay's Nobel Prize win was ‌a collective win for human rights and for all those seeking justice and accountability, ‌including through the International Criminal Court. “The fact ‌that the Nobel Award Commission decided to give this to Navi Pillay is a ⁠collective ​win for ⁠human rights, but also for seeking justice and ⁠accountability in this world," said Volker Turk ​of his predecessor Pillay who was ⁠High Commissioner from 2008-2014.

"And it's clear that we ⁠need ​international criminal accountability mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court, and it's clear ⁠that we have a very strong signal ⁠that this ⁠is absolutely critical in today's world," he told reporters.