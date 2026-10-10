Putin's envoy praises US-Russian cooperation on diesel, energy after call with Trump
An envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, praised cooperation between Russia and the United States on diesel and energy in a post on X on Friday, shortly after Putin spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump. After Putin and Trump called, the US leader said that Russia had agreed to immediately supply over 300,000 metric tons of diesel fuel to the American and global marketplace.
"Russia-US cooperation on diesel and energy will benefit the world," Dmitriev wrote on X.