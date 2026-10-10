Putin's envoy praises US-Russian cooperation on diesel, energy after call with Trump

​An ​envoy for ‌Russian President Vladimir ​Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, praised ‌cooperation between Russia and the United States on diesel and energy ‌in a post on ‌X on Friday, shortly after Putin spoke by phone with ⁠US ​President Donald ⁠Trump. After Putin and Trump called, ⁠the US leader said that ​Russia had agreed to immediately supply ⁠over 300,000 metric tons ⁠of diesel ​fuel to the American and global marketplace.

"Russia-US ⁠cooperation on diesel and energy ⁠will ⁠benefit the world," Dmitriev wrote on X.