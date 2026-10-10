UK says it is committed to supporting Ukraine and pressuring Russia, after US diesel deal with Moscow

The ​United Kingdom ​remains committed to ‌supporting Ukraine ​and will maintain pressure on ‌Russia through sanctions, a government spokesperson said on Friday, after US President ‌Donald Trump announced a deal ‌for Russia to supply diesel to the US and the global market.

"The ⁠UK's ​position ⁠could not be clearer. We will ⁠continue working closely with international partners ​to ensure Ukraine has the military ⁠and financial support it needs ⁠to ​defend itself. We will also maintain pressure on Russia ⁠through the toughest sanctions regime ever imposed ⁠by ⁠the UK," the spokesperson said.