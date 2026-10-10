UK says it is committed to supporting Ukraine and pressuring Russia, after US diesel deal with Moscow
The United Kingdom remains committed to supporting Ukraine and will maintain pressure on Russia through sanctions, a government spokesperson said on Friday, after US President Donald Trump announced a deal for Russia to supply diesel to the US and the global market.
"The UK's position could not be clearer. We will continue working closely with international partners to ensure Ukraine has the military and financial support it needs to defend itself. We will also maintain pressure on Russia through the toughest sanctions regime ever imposed by the UK," the spokesperson said.