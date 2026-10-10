Indian police detain 'cockroach' movement founder Abhijeet Dipke

Police ​in the ‌Indian capital Delhi ​detained the founder of the Cockroach ‌Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke, on Saturday, ahead of a protest called by ‌the youth movement demanding the resignation ‌of the country’s chief election commissioner, the party said. TV channels reported earlier ⁠that ​police ⁠officers met Dipke at the Delhi airport ⁠after he arrived from the financial ​capital Mumbai and asked him to ⁠call off the protest as authorities ⁠had banned ​it.

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were ⁠also detained from their flight upon landing, ⁠the ⁠movement said in a statement.