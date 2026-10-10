Indian police detain 'cockroach' movement founder Abhijeet Dipke

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2026 10:55 IST
Indian police detain 'cockroach' movement founder Abhijeet Dipke

Police ​in the ‌Indian capital Delhi ​detained the founder of the Cockroach ‌Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke, on Saturday, ahead of a protest called by ‌the youth movement demanding the resignation ‌of the country’s chief election commissioner, the party said. TV channels reported earlier ⁠that ​police ⁠officers met Dipke at the Delhi airport ⁠after he arrived from the financial ​capital Mumbai and asked him to ⁠call off the protest as authorities ⁠had banned ​it.

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were ⁠also detained from their flight upon landing, ⁠the ⁠movement said in a statement.

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-AI surveillance startup Flock Safety to cut several hundred jobs amid backlash, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-AI surveillance startup Flock Safety to cut several hundred jobs a...

Global
2
US sued over plan to blast Utah canyon inscribed by 19th century 'Buffalo Soldiers,' European pioneers

US sued over plan to blast Utah canyon inscribed by 19th century 'Buffalo So...

Global
3
Trump online: A burst of anti-Somali and anti-Muslim rhetoric 

Trump online: A burst of anti-Somali and anti-Muslim rhetoric 

Global
4
Virginia county board sues to block proposed Trump triumphal arch

Virginia county board sues to block proposed Trump triumphal arch

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026