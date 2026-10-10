Cricket-New Zealand's O'Rourke ruled out of India series

New Zealand fast-bowler Will O'Rourke ​will miss the series ​against India as he ‌continues his ​rehabilitation from injuries to his left hamstring and calf, the country's cricket board said ‌on Saturday. O'Rourke suffered a hamstring tear during New Zealand's test series win over England in June, before hurting his calf in training ‌in late August.

The 25-year-old will aim to return to full fitness ‌ahead of a four-test tour of neighbours Australia beginning on December 9. "It's obviously disappointing for Will to have to miss such a marquee tour at ⁠home ​against India," New ⁠Zealand coach Rob Walter said in a statement.

"He was set to feature in ⁠both the ODI and test series, but following subsequent discussions, we all ​agreed it was best for him to take some more ⁠time to rehabilitate both injuries and safely build up his bowling loads. "Our pace ⁠bowling ​resources will be critical over the next few months so we're taking a conservative approach to Will's return to ensure ⁠he's fully fit before he takes the field again."

New Zealand host ⁠India in ⁠five Twenty20 internationals, five one-day internationals and two tests, with the opening T20 in Christchurch on October ‌22.