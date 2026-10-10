Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Spotify renews multiyear deal with podcaster Joe Rogan

Spotify said on Thursday it had signed a ​new multiyear licensing agreement with podcaster Joe Rogan for "The Joe Rogan Experience", extending a partnership that ​began in 2020. The renewal has similar terms to Rogan's previous deal, which carried ‌an ​estimated earnout of $250 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ella Langley show canceled over security threat; police say area is safe

Country music star Ella Langley's Friday night performance in Oklahoma was canceled shortly before it was scheduled to start over what the singer called a "serious security threat." Police said ‌they conducted security checks after a caller warned of harm but found no credible threat.

Genre-defying Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature

Canadian poet and writer Anne Carson, whose work often blends verse, prose, dialogue and translation in a genre-defying mix, won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday for what the Swedish Academy called her "bold and inventive oeuvre". "Crazy, I think they're all crazy," Carson told Icelandic broadcaster RUV when asked how she ‌was feeling after learning she had won while on the Arctic island. "I'll get a sticker on the front of my book."

New ‘Bridgerton’ series to follow young Violet and Edmund Bridgerton romance

A new “Bridgerton” limited television series centered ‌on a younger version of Violet Bridgerton is in the works, Netflix and Shondaland announced on Instagram on Thursday. "The time has come for us to turn our attention to the Matriarch of our beloved Bridgertons," the social media post said, referring to Violet Bridgerton, who has been portrayed by English actress Ruth Gemmell across the first four seasons of the Netflix series.

Exclusive-Britain's BBC, Channel 4 discuss broader tie-up to cut costs, sources say

Britain's BBC and Channel 4 have held preliminary talks with the government about a broader tie-up of some operations, two people ⁠with direct ​knowledge of the discussions said, in a potential shake-up of ⁠the country's public broadcasters. One option under discussion would combine Channel 4's advertising operations, channels including E4 and Film4, and its video-on-demand services, with UKTV, a commercial subsidiary of the BBC, the people told Reuters.

Catherine Zeta-Jones finally puts her Welsh accent to work in show 'Kill Jackie'

It was ⁠not until Catherine Zeta-Jones began working on the Prime Video series "Kill Jackie" that she had an epiphany: for the first time in her career, she would be playing a character with a Welsh accent, matching her own. "Jackie Price is Welsh. Even her ​name sounds Welsh," Zeta-Jones told Reuters, referring to the former drug dealer turned art dealer she portrays in the series.

Paramount to develop Cyberpunk 2077 film, lifting CD Projekt RED's shares

Paramount Pictures is developing ⁠a live-action film set in the universe of CD Projekt RED's video game "Cyberpunk 2077" alongside producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, entertainment outlet Deadline reported on Thursday, which sent the Polish game developer's shares 3% higher in early Friday trading. "We're excited about Paramount as a future partner who shares our creative ⁠ambitions ​for the Cyberpunk franchise," Michal Nowakowski, joint-CEO of CD Projekt RED, said in a post on social media platform X late on Thursday. "We look forward to sharing more details at the appropriate time."

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' expands with new prequel series 'Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos'

The world of successful TV franchise "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is expanding once again, with a new prequel series that will follow the story of a rebellious teenager Avatar — ⁠a being who controls the elements. Franchise co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko announced the animated TV series, titled "Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos," on Friday at New York Comic Con, with attendees getting a first look ⁠at Kuruk and his pet, Nikik.

Canada celebrates 'serendipitous' cultural moment ⁠as Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Poet and writer Anne Carson won the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday, spurring celebrations in her native Canada, a country that has long lived in the shadow of its southern neighbor but is enjoying heightened global attention as a foil to President Donald Trump's America. Michael Cobb, an English ‌professor at the University of Toronto ‌who has taught Carson's work for nearly 25 years, said the prize coincided with a period of growing international ​curiosity about Canada, recalling a recent trip to Europe.