US military says it disabled cargo vessel trying to run Iran blockade

The ​US military ​said on ‌Saturday it had ​disabled a commercial cargo ‌vessel in the Gulf of Oman after the ship's crew ignored ‌warnings and attempted to run ‌an ongoing naval blockade against Iran. "A U.S. military fighter jet struck ⁠the ​stern ⁠of Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica (also known as ⁠the “Arika Sun”) with a precision munition, ​fully disabling the ship’s ⁠propulsion without harming the crew," the US ⁠Central ​Command posted on X.

CENTCOM said the cargo ⁠vessel had attempted to transit regional waters ⁠after ⁠leaving an Iranian port.