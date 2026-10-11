Justice Department probes TV networks over Trump pool boycott

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2026 06:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 06:24 IST
Justice Department probes TV networks over Trump pool boycott

The US Justice Department said on Saturday it is investigating whether television networks violated federal antitrust laws over their ‌decision to boycott covering the White House following its decision to pull the credentials of reporters from three news organizations, including CNN.

The networks under investigation are ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News, the Justice Department said. "Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act," a ‌Justice Department spokesperson said.

"The Antitrust Division is simply investigating to determine whether these news organizations have violated the antitrust laws." The investigation ‌is the latest in a series of clashes between the Trump administration and major news organizations. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called the mainstream media "fake news" and frequently clashes with reporters during encounters with the press.

The action also puts legal and potentially financial pressure on the media to continue coverage of the president ⁠even when they ​disagree with how the White ⁠House handles them. The networks did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment. The New York Times was first to report about the probe.

The investigation ⁠comes after weeks of tension between the White House and the press. CREDENTIALS REVOKED IN SEPTEMBER

On September 19, the White House blocked reporters from CNN, Politico, ​and MS NOW from entering the building, revoking their credentials. The White House said covering the president was a "privilege – not ⁠a right.” The outlets sued the administration, alleging the exclusions violated the First Amendment and that the White House was retaliating over their coverage. CNN is one of the ⁠five ​news organizations — along with ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC — that make up the primary White House television pool. They share the costs of covering the president, take turns organizing coverage and share the footage with outlets around the country.

All of the five ⁠television networks that cover the White House, including Fox News, suspended coverage in solidarity and refused to provide replacement coverage. The White ⁠House reinstated the credentials on ⁠September 24 after US District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that the ban was likely unconstitutional and ordered the administration to "immediately return, reinstate, and restore" their access. However, disputes over access to specific presidential ‌events and pool assignments continued ‌afterward.

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