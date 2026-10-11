IEA suggests members assess need for more diesel releases

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 18:33 IST
IEA suggests members assess need for more diesel releases

The ​International Energy ​Agency's Executive Director ‌Fatih Birol ​suggested on Sunday that ‌all members assess whether additional diesel releases are necessary and to set ‌out their scale, timing and ‌supplemental nature as governments seek to tackle record fuel prices and ⁠supply disruptions ​caused ⁠by the Iran war.

The agency, which ⁠coordinates emergency oil stockpiles among industrialised ​countries, also suggested that ⁠member countries that have not yet fully ⁠delivered ​pledged volumes accelerate their remaining releases prioritizing diesel, ⁠ahead of a meeting of the IEA's ⁠governing ⁠board on October 15.

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