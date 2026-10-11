IEA suggests members assess need for more diesel releases
The International Energy Agency's Executive Director Fatih Birol suggested on Sunday that all members assess whether additional diesel releases are necessary and to set out their scale, timing and supplemental nature as governments seek to tackle record fuel prices and supply disruptions caused by the Iran war.
The agency, which coordinates emergency oil stockpiles among industrialised countries, also suggested that member countries that have not yet fully delivered pledged volumes accelerate their remaining releases prioritizing diesel, ahead of a meeting of the IEA's governing board on October 15.