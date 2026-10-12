Taiwan detects four PLA aircraft, six PLAN vessels operating near territory

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Monday (local time) that four sorties of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and three official ships were detected operating around its territory.

ANI | Updated: 12-10-2026 08:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 08:25 IST
Taiwan detects four PLA aircraft, six PLAN vessels operating near territory
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Monday (local time) that four sorties of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and three official ships were detected operating around its territory. According to an official daily update issued by the ministry, one of the three People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft breached into Taiwan’s southern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the Ministry of National Defence of Taiwan posted on X. On Sunday, the ministry detected 12 sorties of PLA aircraft, six PLAN vessels and three official ships around Taiwan's territory.

"12 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 12 sorties entered Taiwan’s southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the X post read. According to data cited by Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA), 244 Chinese vessels were detected in waters around Taiwan last month, compared with 55 in June and 30 in May.

The Taipei Times reported that the figure represents an average of nearly eight Chinese vessels operating in the area every day. Around 60 per cent of the vessels detected last month were Chinese coast guard ships, while the figures did not include Chinese naval vessels, which are regularly deployed around Taiwan. The increasing involvement of Chinese research vessels has also drawn attention. Ryan D. Martinson of the US Naval War College's China Maritime Studies Institute said data collected by civilian research institutes can be shared with China's military and is particularly valuable for submarine and anti-submarine warfare. While he said the tactic itself is not new, its current scale is unprecedented.

The Taipei Times cited Martinson as saying the operations demonstrate an escalation in Beijing's efforts to assert jurisdiction over waters around Taiwan while placing additional pressure on its leadership. (ANI)

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