EU's Kallas welcomes Ukraine energy ceasefire but wants signs Russia will stick to it

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 11:51 IST
EU's Kallas welcomes Ukraine energy ceasefire but wants signs Russia will stick to it

​The ​European Union's foreign ‌policy chief ​Kaja Kallas on Monday welcomed ‌the announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, though ‌she added she would ‌prefer one "which includes people not being killed". She said it was not ⁠clear ​whether ⁠Russia would stick to the ceasefire, and ⁠called for the US ​to impose sanctions on Russia.

"We ⁠would call the US to ⁠get ​the sanctions in place so that we could ⁠actually finish the war," she ⁠said.

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