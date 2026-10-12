Germany's Merz says Russia not serious about peace, calls for tougher sanctions
Russia has shown that it is not serious about peace talks by responding to the US proposal for an energy ceasefire with fresh attacks on Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure, said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Monday.
"Russia will only negotiate seriously under pressure, which is why we are sticking to our sanctions against Russia," said Merz. "Following Moscow's ruthless attacks on Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure, we must actually tighten them further."