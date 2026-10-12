Germany's Merz says Russia not serious about peace, calls for tougher sanctions

​Russia ​has shown ‌that it ​is not serious about peace ‌talks by responding to the US proposal for an ‌energy ceasefire with fresh ‌attacks on Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure, said German Chancellor Friedrich ⁠Merz ​in Berlin ⁠on Monday.

"Russia will only negotiate ⁠seriously under pressure, which is ​why we are sticking ⁠to our sanctions against Russia," ⁠said Merz. "Following ​Moscow's ruthless attacks on Ukraine's civilian energy ⁠infrastructure, we must actually tighten ⁠them ⁠further."