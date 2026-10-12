Russia introduces visa-free travel for Vietnamese citizens

Russia ​has ‌introduced a visa-free ​regime for Vietnamese ‌citizens, a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin showed ‌on Monday. The regime, ‌which will remain in force until October 15 2027, ⁠allows ​Vietnamese ⁠citizens to visit Russia ⁠without a visa for up ​to 30 days.

The policy ⁠does not apply to ⁠Vietnamese ​citizens travelling to Russia for employment. Russia has ⁠similar visa-free arrangements with ⁠citizens ⁠of several countries, including China.