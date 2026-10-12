Boxing-Bivol to defend light-heavy titles against Britain's Smith in Russia on Dec 12

Russia's ​light-heavyweight world champion ​Dmitry Bivol ‌will defend ​his titles against Britain's Callum Smith in Yekaterinburg ‌on December 12, Matchroom Boxing said on Monday. Bivol, 35, holds the WBA, WBO, IBF ‌and Ring Magazine titles while Liverpool-born ‌Smith, 36, holds the WBO's interim belt and is that body's mandatory challenger.

Former undisputed champion Bivol ⁠relinquished ​the ⁠WBC belt last year while seeking a third ⁠fight against Russian-born Canadian Artur Beterbiev that ​has yet to happen. Smith lost to ⁠Beterbiev in 2024, with the Russian then beating ⁠Bivol ​before losing a rematch. Bivol, who had elbow surgery in July, has ⁠won 25 of his 26 fights while Smith ⁠has ⁠a record of 31 wins and two defeats from 33.