China imposes sanctions on Paraguay, Belize ministers over Taiwan ties

China on Monday placed sanctions on Paraguay's communications minister and the foreign minister of Belize over their countries' ties with Taiwan, saying they were "pawns" who have smeared Beijing, drawing strong condemnation from Taipei. Paraguay and Belize are two of ‌just 12 countries to maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. China says Taiwan is one of its provinces with no right to the trappings of a state, a view Taipei's government strongly rejects.

The sanctions are largely symbolic because ministers from Taiwan's diplomatic allies generally do not travel to China. Beijing has previously imposed similar measures mainly on Western politicians for their support of ‌democratically governed Taiwan. Paraguay's minister of information and communication technologies, Gustavo Villate, told local media on Monday the move was "to be expected," given the projects Paraguay and Taiwan are pursuing ‌together, including a data center.

"We are very calm. We will continue working on all the projects we have and we will push this even more strongly," Villate said. Belize's Foreign Ministry rejected the sanctions, saying measures against Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca for carrying out what it described as the "lawful duties of his office" were "unwarranted."

"These measures will not alter Belize's foreign policy, nor will they deter the Government from carrying out its responsibilities," the ⁠ministry said ​in a statement, adding that Belize remained fully ⁠committed to its relationship with Taiwan. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry condemned the move, saying China had no right to interfere in its diplomatic relations.

The sanctions constitute a "blatant interference in the sovereignty and foreign policies of other nations," ⁠the ministry said in a statement. China's Foreign Ministry cited national sovereignty and security as reasons for the measures, saying some politicians in Belize and Paraguay have been "anti-China" in pushing for their nations to maintain ​diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

The measures include denying entry visas for Hong Kong and Macau, and prohibiting Chinese organizations and individuals from engaging in transactions, cooperation or ⁠other activities, the ministry said in two notices. Belize Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca met his Taiwan counterpart, Lin Chia-lung, in Belize last month. In June, Villate met Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi in Paraguay.

BEIJING DEFENDS SANCTIONS Speaking in Beijing, ⁠Chinese ​Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the politicians were "willing to serve as pawns" for Taiwan.

"They have seriously interfered in China's internal affairs, spread false information about Chinese cyberattacks, and attacked and smeared China, causing a bad international impact," she added, without elaborating. The remaining countries with ties to Taiwan should not be "repeatedly manipulated by Taiwan independence separatist forces," she said.

Shortly ⁠before the Chinese announcement, the Belize Embassy in Taiwan posted on its Facebook page a message celebrating the 37th anniversary, on October 11, of the establishment of ties between ⁠the two governments. "Together, we look forward to ⁠a future of growth, opportunity, and lasting friendship," the embassy wrote.

China has stepped up pressure on Taiwan's remaining diplomatic allies to sever ties with Taipei. The last country to do so was the tiny Pacific Island nation of Nauru, in 2024. Honduras ended its ‌decades-long ties with Taiwan in 2023.