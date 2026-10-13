US says it opposes Chinese 'coercion', after Belize, Paraguay ministers sanctioned
The Trump administration opposes "coercion and aggression" by China against countries for exercising their sovereign rights, the U.S. State Department said, after Beijing sanctioned a Belize and Paraguay minister over their ties to Taiwan. "We stand with our friends and partners, including Taiwan, to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values," State Spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.
Belize and Paraguay are two of just 12 countries which maintain formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan.