Games-Brisbane 2032 Olympics committee chief to step down at end of 2026

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 07:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 07:31 IST
Games-Brisbane 2032 Olympics committee chief to step down at end of 2026

Brisbane Olympics organising ​committee CEO Cindy ​Hook will step down ‌in ​December at the end of her four-year contract rather than see ‌the role through to the 2032 Games. Hook, a former CEO of Deloitte Asia Pacific, took the role in 2022. ‌The committee said it would begin a global search ‌for a replacement.

Committee president Andrew Liveris said Hook had set the Games up for success. "Her focus on values, organisational excellence ⁠and strict ​financial and ⁠governance processes are embedded throughout a high calibre team that ⁠she recruited and I thank her for her great contributions,” ​Liveris said in a statement.

Hook's departure comes at a ⁠pivotal time for the Games which is facing questions over ⁠its ​cost. Liveris told the International Olympic Committee session in Milan in February that Brisbane organisers were working ⁠with the IOC on a revised budget for the Games, ⁠and that ⁠the original bid budget of A$4.9 billion ($3.41 billion) bore "no resemblance to reality".

($1 = 1.4384 Australian ‌dollars)

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